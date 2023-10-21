Britney Spears' Ex Says She Thought She Was Pregnant With Him, Too!

One of Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriends is coming forward to shed light on his relationship with the pop sensation.

For those who don’t recall, the 41-year-old singer was dating photographer Adnan Ghalib in 2007 during her divorce from Kevin Federline. Britney recalled finding herself in an “incredibly hot” romance with the paparazzo in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me. But the problem with their “fun” and “lustful relationship?” She became his “mistress!” The hitmaker claimed she had “no clue” Adnan was married when they were together. Yikes…

An insider for Us Weekly revealed Britney wrote she was “depressed” when her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were with K-Fed. And because she “longed for attention,” she ended up in a relationship with Adnan – seemingly without knowing he was involved with someone else. Oof.

But she wasn’t just longing for attention, as she writes, according to Adnan. Speaking with The US Sun on Friday, the 51-year-old claimed Britney desperately wanted more children at the time – especially a baby girl. He explained to the outlet that the pop star allegedly wanted to have a daughter to make up for her strained relationship with her own mom, Lynne Spears:

“She wanted a baby girl. I feel she felt her mom was not the mother she expected and so she wanted to rectify that in her life. She liked the idea of having a daughter being raised in the way she dreamed, in a normal suburban setting.”

While Britney never told Adnan about her abortion in 2000 with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, he remembered her being very open about the pain of losing custody of her boys to Kevin that year. As a result, it was clear to him she had such a strong desire to become a mom again and even wanted a family with him:

“Starting a new family and having a child with me would be different than having her two sons. It wasn’t about her neglecting those boys. It was more a case of she thought that if we had a kid, then it would be a normal family. She wanted to be away from the exterior entity or forces that felt were in control of her life. She wanted a house in Texas, not LA – and a reclamation of that control because it would be our child together.”

He added:

“It would get that fulfillment that she was deprived of, which was having a child in the house that she could be a mom to every day. The child that we’d have was not going to be taken away like her sons. She was always longing and pining to spend time with those boys.”

At one point during their relationship, Adnan alleged she thought she was even pregnant with his child! He recalled the former couple went on a vacation in Mexico in early 2008, and Britney allegedly told him she believed she was having a baby:

“We had a mini break, which was fabulous, where she seemed to getting back on track and ready to show the judge she was fit to get her kids back. She told me: ‘I am in love you’ and told me: ‘I think I am pregnant’ She seemed very excited about it, and I knew she would want to keep the child. I could see in her eyes the excitement was consuming her.”

She had been “over the moon” by it. However, things changed when they got a pregnancy test and it came out “negative.” Adnan said:

“I could see her heart sink, and she was quiet for the rest of the day. She was shocked because she told me she had the same feelings and symptoms as she had before when carrying both Sean and Jayden.”

So, so sad. The pair eventually broke up later that same year. Of course, that year also had been when Brit’s dad, Jamie Spears, filed to put her in a conservatorship. Jeez. She had been through so much in 2008. Our hearts just break for her.

It’s unknown if Britney plans to confirm this moment with Adnan in her book or at any point. So we’ll have to take this story with a grain of salt and wait to see if she speaks out on the claims. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

