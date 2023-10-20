Britney Spears Says 'Excruciating' Justin Timberlake Abortion Was Performed 'At Home'!

Britney Spears went through her abortion in secret… and in so much pain…

According to the Associated Press on Friday, the pop icon recalls in her upcoming memoir just how emotional undergoing an abortion amid her romance with Justin Timberlake really was. But it wasn’t just emotionally painful — it was a horrible physical ordeal as well.

We already know she loved JT so much, she would’ve gone ahead and had the baby in 2000 since she’d always imagined starting a family with her beau. In an excerpt we’ve already seen from The Woman in Me, she wrote:

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Her religious beliefs and what she’d learned from her family also made it so abortion wasn’t something she would’ve initially considered. But the *NSYNC star ultimately convinced her this would be the right choice for them. Or the right choice for him, at least, since he didn’t want to be a dad at the time. She wrote:

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Now we’re learning the lengths they went to in order to keep this a secret for so long! First off, she didn’t even tell her family! Wow. But more dangerously, per the outlet, the young couple agreed not to go to a doctor or a hospital — to make sure this pregnancy remained hush-hush. NO DOCTORS?? Oh no…

In the book, she recalls the pact she made with her fellow teen heartthrob, writing:

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home.”

The singer, who was about 19 at the time, went on to say the physical pain from the abortion medication was “excruciating,” adding:

“I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over.”

According to Planned Parenthood, terminating a pregnancy using pills causes “cramping and bleeding to empty your uterus,” which is a similar process to an early miscarriage. Mind you, Britney was going through all of this without her family for support, which is hard enough, but Justin was also allegedly playing the guitar the whole time (!!!) because he “thought maybe music would help.”

She was suffering — both physically and emotionally — from this termination… and he was… serenading her?! Oof! Sounds MISERABLE!

It doesn’t seem like the music helped one bit either since the Baby One More Time artist concluded:

“It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”

So, so sad. She was so young, and having no family or even medical support must’ve been terrifying!

