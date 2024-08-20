Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's 'Suspicious' Death Finally Explained

Got A Tip?

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone’s Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know how Sophia Leone died.

In March, the 26-year-old adult film star was found dead at her home in New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department denied claims her death was being investigated as a “robbery and homicide” as “the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death.” However, they did note her passing was “suspicious.” Whoa. No other details were provided by the ADP at that time.

During the investigation, Sophia’s mom told police that her daughter drank heavily and had suicidal thoughts in the past. It was unknown if her struggles with mental health played into her death at the time. Now, we finally got answers about what happened to the entertainer. Law enforcement in Albuquerque told TMZ on Tuesday that Sophia died from an accidental overdose. It is unknown what specific substances caused it. But the manner is accident — NOT self-harm.

So, so awful. We continue to send our condolences to her loved ones dealing with this indescribable loss.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Sophia Leone/Instagram]

Aug 20, 2024 16:20pm PDT

