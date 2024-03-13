Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Found Dead -- & Cops Says It’s ‘Suspicious’!

Cops are looking into the death of a young adult entertainer after ruling her death as “suspicious.”

On March 1, any family’s worst nightmare came true: they found a member dead in her home. The Albuquerque Police Department told People the tragic news on Wednesday, revealing adult film star Sophia Leone was discovered in her New Mexico home in what 101 Modeling declared as a “robbery and homicide”. The adult film agency posted on X (Twitter) over the weekend:

“To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We’re going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her”

However, APD have since disputed the claims, telling People on Wednesday:

“We are investigating the death as a suspicious death at this point, and not a homicide, because the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death.”

So not exactly homicide, but still suspect enough to tentatively rule her death as “suspicious”? Eerie. They also reported Sophia Leone was not her real name, but did not reveal further identifying details.

In a GoFundMe dedicated to the online entertainer, her family wrote:

“The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock, on top of The difficult process of grieving and Seeking Justice for Sophia the family is also facing the Financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

Adult entertainers meeting sad fates sadly seems to be ongoing this year… we hope to see the trend stop. We hope to see questions answered sooner rather than later for the family’s sake. Rest in peace.

