Al Pacino IS Dating That Much, MUCH Younger Woman!

Well, well, well, it looks like Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah really are a couple!

As we previously reported, the pair sparked romance rumors when they were pictured sitting next to each other during a dinner with Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel at Felix Trattoria on Saturday night to celebrate the latter’s new art exhibition at the Pace Gallery in El Lay. In case you missed it, swipe to ch-ch-check out the pic posted by the Aquaman star (below):

Most wouldn’t immediately assume the two were an item just because they were seated next to each other, but witnesses actually saw them leave together in a car. But still, it was just speculation of the May-December romance. At least, until now!

On Wednesday night, Page Six confirmed that Pacino and Noor are in fact dating! In fact, a source revealed they have been romantically involved for some time!

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic.”

As we told you, Noor is 53 years the Oscar winner’s junior! The Scarface actor is 81 years old while she is only 28! Damn… He’s literally old enough to be her grandfather.

However, Noor isn’t a stranger to dating older men. She was previously linked to Mick Jagger, billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, and even supposedly hooked up with Clint Eastwood — though she insisted he was a family friend. The Page Six insider continued:

“She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Wow…

What do YOU think about this relationship, Perezcious readers? Is this problematic? Is age just a number? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Image via Noor Alfallah/Instagram, TODAY/YouTube]