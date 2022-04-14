Kaley Cuoco Finally Addresses Those Pete Davidson Romance Rumors!

Before there was Pim, some folks thought there was going to be Paley instead.

No, the couple name never really went anywhere, but for a brief moment there was reason to believe Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco were sparking up a romance. This was back in September 2021, months before the comedian began dating Kim Kardashian — and right in the midst of Kaley’s sudden split from husband Karl Cook. The pair met and hit it off on the set of Meet Cute, and the relationship rumors were inevitable, especially considering both had become suddenly single.

The Big Bang Theory alum agreed in a new interview with Glamour. Asked about their brief headline-making moment, she admitted:

“I knew it was going to happen. We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody. Some people would walk by and be like, ‘F**k you, Pete Davidson.’ And then the next person would drive by and be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m your biggest fan!’ And he’d laugh.”

Aw, it sounds like there was potential crush material there!

But Paley never actually materialized, and now the actor has a reality star’s name branded on his chest. Apparently, his co-star is just as baffled by this turn of events as the rest of the world! She told the outlet:

“I texted him the other day and said, ‘What life are you living right now? I just want to know.’ I don’t even think he knows how famous he is. I know that sounds cheesy. But I don’t think he knows. I got to know him very well and he doesn’t thrive on that. He’s just Pete. He laughs everything off. And I saw the movie recently and I’m so excited about it. I’m trying not to be biased, but it’s really sweet.”

That said, the meet cute on the set of Meet Cute would have never happened if not for the interference of Kate Hudson! Apparently, Kaley had auditioned for Knives Out 2 and was “convinced” she had the part. When the 36-year-old was passed over in favor of Kate, she was “devastated.” She reflected:

“I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great. And the next day I got a call about Meet Cute. They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.’ They said, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’ And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives. It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be.”

Regarding her own love life, the Flight Attendant star was adamant about one thing:

“I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not.”

However, she does still “believe in love,” she added:

“I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better.”

Maybe it’s not Pete, but we have no doubt that Kaley will indeed find love again!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]