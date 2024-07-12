Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Case DISMISSED -- And The Reason Why Is WILD!

Alec Baldwin‘s involuntary manslaughter case just took a shocking turn! The judge dismissed it — for a wild reason!

Over the past three days, the actor has been on trial after he unknowingly fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. According to TMZ, his attorney, Alex Spiro, accused the authorities in court of intentionally concealing evidence of live ammo on set. And prepare for your jaws to drop. Police investigator Marissa Poppell even testified that she was told by her superiors to create a report documenting that the police received ammunition and to file it under a different case number than the Rust case! All so it wouldn’t be visible to the defense! WHAT!

Of course, since day one, a crucial part of the case has been the live ammunition on the set. The evidence could have helped Alec argue that others were responsible for the lack of safety on the film. So the cops withholding the evidence wasn’t going to fly in court — at all! The judge determined that concealing this hindered the 30 Rock alum’s ability to properly defend himself, so the only appropriate course of action in her eyes was to dismiss the case with prejudice! That means his legal battle is truly over now!

While absolutely ROASTING the prosecution, the judge declared:

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong.”

Of course, Alec — who was facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted — was emotional upon hearing the news. Both he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, broke down in tears over the sudden turn of events! Watch the whole thing for yourself in the video (below):

Reactions to the decision, Perezcious readers? Did anyone expect the case to end this way? Sound OFF in the comments below!

