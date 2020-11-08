Got A Tip?

Alek Trebek Dead At 80: Fans, Viewers, Celebs & Jeopardy! Contestants Mourn His Passing

Celebs, fans, and viewers react to Alex Trebek passing away on Sunday from pancreatic cancer.

Even though we all knew it was coming at some point, that doesn’t make Alex Trebek‘s sudden death on Sunday any easier to deal with and process.

The famed Jeopardy! host and Canadian-born TV personality passed away early Sunday morning while being surrounded by family and friends, according to news first revealed by the show itself on Twitter. And now, the world is reacting to the very sad circumstances for the host, who’d been battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

Hours after news of the 80-year-old trivia and knowledge icon’s death first broke, you can see some of the most heartfelt, meaningful, special, and tear-jerking tributes to the man (below):

Wow…

And this last one… this one will just bring the tears right out (below):

OMG! That’s everything!

It’s clear he had an outsized impact on those around him during his time on this earth, and his career in the public eye on television.

Sending all of our love to the longtime TV game show host’s friends, fans, loved ones, and family members.

Rest in Peace, Alex…

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN]

Nov 08, 2020 12:52pm PDT

