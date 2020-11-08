Alek Trebek Dead At 80: Fans, Viewers, Celebs & Jeopardy! Contestants Mourn His Passing

Even though we all knew it was coming at some point, that doesn’t make Alex Trebek‘s sudden death on Sunday any easier to deal with and process.

The famed Jeopardy! host and Canadian-born TV personality passed away early Sunday morning while being surrounded by family and friends, according to news first revealed by the show itself on Twitter. And now, the world is reacting to the very sad circumstances for the host, who’d been battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

Hours after news of the 80-year-old trivia and knowledge icon’s death first broke, you can see some of the most heartfelt, meaningful, special, and tear-jerking tributes to the man (below):

The best in the business. You will be missed, my friend ???????? Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek… pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020

And now, one last clue: KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Answer:

“He nurtured a Television safe-space for smart people” Question:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?” Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

We all lost a legend. Rest in peace to #Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/fd7RclYW1J — Hulu (@hulu) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was simply one of the greatest broadcasters in the history of the medium; the pinnacle of polished professionalism, yet still so warm that he felt like a family member. What a gift that we all had the opportunity to learn from his example. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 8, 2020

We’re saddened by the passing of legendary @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Earlier this year, he helped us recruit the next generation of astronauts – a testament to his dedication to challenging us to expand our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Z4vwbLy1yn — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

“We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.” — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) November 8, 2020

Really sad to hear of Alex Trebek’s passing. Whenever we did the Jeopardy sketches on SNL, we had a lot of fun and I am told he always loved them. He was an absolute national treasure & my condolences go out to his loved ones #RIPAlexTrebek — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) November 8, 2020

I knew 2020 would take Alex Trebek. As our world changed drastically, Alex remained unflappable. He hosted Jeopardy with class and an avuncular charm, interacting with guests with a characteristic dry sense of humor. He was the last person to be universally-loved. RIP — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 8, 2020

August 2006. Aired October 20, 2006. THANK YOU, Alex Trebek and @Jeopardy, for being a part of so many lives.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/SEoYDlmcEg — Linda Sue Park (@LindaSuePark) November 8, 2020

Wow…

And this last one… this one will just bring the tears right out (below):

There may not be a better clip than this one that sums up Alex Trebek’s impact pic.twitter.com/QnMjwOYyK9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2020

OMG! That’s everything!

It’s clear he had an outsized impact on those around him during his time on this earth, and his career in the public eye on television.

Sending all of our love to the longtime TV game show host’s friends, fans, loved ones, and family members.

Rest in Peace, Alex…

