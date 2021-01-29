Listen To This: Let's Hear It For The Girls!

Alex Newell is one of our favorites! For a decade!
We wish Alex was doing music full time, but we’re thrilled Newell is making the cheddar on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
Thankfully, music is still a priority. As it should!!!
If Martha Wash had a child, it would be Alex Newell!
Vocally and sonically!
This is SINGING!
And Mama Told Me is their typical JOYOUS dance music!
Lyrically it’s also about love for our mothers – so this is especially close to our heart!
Check out the good times above!
Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alex Newell!
