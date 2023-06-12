Glee Fans LOVED How Alex Newell Gave Lea Michele The Cold Shoulder At The Tony Awards!

Fans think the Glee gods just served a lil’ justice in the BEST way possible!

If you tuned into the 76th Tony Awards Sunday night, you surely saw some familiar faces, and maybe even celebrated as your favorite performers took home prizes. But for Glee fans, cause for celebration was at an all time high!

In the audience at the coveted event were two standouts from the musical dramedy: Alex Newell, who played Unique, and, of course, Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, and was reportedly abusive to her co-stars on set. Alex, who is non-binary, was nominated for their role in Broadway’s original musical, Shucked, while Lea, who took over the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl, was not eligible for nomination because she did not originate the role. She did, however, close out the ceremony with a performance of Don’t Rain On My Parade, though… But before she could do that, she had to watch as her former co-star became a Tony winner!

Related: Lea Michele Says Her Glee Co-Star’s Criticism Has Been ‘Eye Opening’

That’s right! When it came time to announce the winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, it was Alex’s name that was called, making them the first non-binary performer to receive the award! Woo! And on their FIRST ever nomination, too!

But it wasn’t the historic win that had Gleeks geeking out. See, as Alex walked up to the podium, they seemingly deliberately ignored Lea as they walked RIGHT past her! See (below):

alex newell receiving a standing ovation for becoming the first nonbinary performer to win a tony https://t.co/BD0xlYGqrN pic.twitter.com/3839LaVNfe — sayani :)(: (@kgleeb) June 12, 2023

Fans on Twitter immediately spotted the move and quickly began eating it up. Viewers wrote things like:

“The WAY Alex Newell just WALKED BY Lea Michele… Kicked up that DUST” “I don’t know but having Lea Michele perform Don’t Rain On My Parade in the Tony Awards – the role Rachel Berry was obsessed with – while not being eligible for a nomination and having her black Glee co-star Alex Newell win a Tony in front of her is…ironic” “For those of you who don’t know the glee cinematic universe: yesterdays cultural significance can never be repeated. Lea Michele singing don’t rain on my parade in a year she’s ineligible for nomination while having to watch former Glee cast member Alex Newell win is insane.” “Lea Michele not being nominated and Alex Newell winning tonight is Glee racial justice.”

See more reactions (below):

GLEEKS GIVE IT UP FOR OUR TONY WINNER ALEX NEWELL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AWfqHz2kb2 — sayani :)(: (@kgleeb) June 12, 2023

Alex Newell walking past Lea Michele after winning a Tony ???? #TonyAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/XrydsZLSFB — Priyant ????????‍???? (@Priyant1987) June 12, 2023

alex newell winning a tony in front of lea michele (who is sitting in the audience, tonyless) pic.twitter.com/pD13ZMN5o8 — ★ (@motivatefenty) June 12, 2023

Lea has of course been accused by multiple Glee co-stars dating back to 2020 of abusive and racist behavior. Just last summer, Samantha Ware, who played Jayne Howard during the show’s final season, accused Lea of making her life “a living hell,” even alleging that the mother of one once claimed if she ever had the opportunity, she’d “s**t” in her wig. Yeah. Read more about all those claims HERE.

Related: Cory Monteith’s Glee Co-Stars Wish They Would Have Praised Him More

At the time, Alex showed support for the callout on Twitter, and Lea has since apologized. But it has to be at least a little bit of a burn for Rachel Berry to watch her co-star take the cake.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Alex’s win and cold shoulder rained on Lea’s parade?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/CBS/YouTube.]