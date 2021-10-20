Alexa PenaVega Accidentally Cut Off 2-Year-Old Son's Finger In 'Traumatic' Household Accident

Oh goodness, this is just awful!

Every parent has mishaps with their kids, but this is the kind of awful kind of accident you can never forget — because the injury will last his whole life…

Alexa PenaVega took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to reveal a horrific injury she accidentally caused her 2-year-old son Kingston. She wrote:

“Hi friends. Friday night was rough. While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door.”

Oh no! It gets worse…

“His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip.”

How terrible! The poor little guy… She continued:

“It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

Alexa was quick to credit husband Carlos PenaVega with his quick daddy instincts:

“Carlos swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened.”

Kingston is one of three children shared by the Spy Kids and Big Time Rush alums, along with 4-year-old son Ocean and 5-month-old daughter Rio. It sounds like the little tragedy has already pulled the family closer together, as Alexa concluded her story:

“If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies.”

If you were worried the mother of three would be destroyed by guilt, think again! As a post-script she added that “Guilt and shame is not from God,” so she and Carlos decided to “toss that out the window,” adding:

“We had amazing friends and family lifting us up in prayer.”

Well, that’s good to hear. In her final update on Kingston’s injury, she reported sadly:

“They were not able to reattach the piece of his finger. Poor baby. But the other nine are so cute! He’ll be more than fine. “

Well, we’re glad they’re feeling so positive about all this. We don’t know if we’d ever be able to forgive ourselves, and definitely not in less than a week!

As recently as June, the Casagrandes voice actress lamented the fact she and Carlos “don’t have any help” raising their three kids, writing on her IG Stories:

“There are days that I definitely wish I did… We’ll cook, we’ll clean, we’ll watch kids, we’ll work, we’ll do all that stuff all day long, but we totally feel guilty when we do stuff for ourselves which is silly because we know that’s silly. But we’re working on it.”

Man, it sounds like they need a break! Something tells us they will find a way to get over the guilt of “me time.”

Here’s hoping Kingston has a speedy recovery with his remaining digits!

[Image via Alexa PenaVega/Instagram.]