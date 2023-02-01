Alyssa Milano Apologizes To Britney Spears For 'Bullying' Her On Twitter!

Wow! Alyssa Milano wasted no time trying to make amends with Britney Spears!

In case you missed it, the 50-year-old actress took to Twitter in December and asked for “someone” to “please go check on Britney Spears.” And while Alyssa possibly wasn’t trying to be shady and was genuinely concerned for Britney, the pop star took issue with the tweet and slammed the Charmed star for “bullying” her. Alongside a screenshot of the tweet, she wrote on Instagram Stories this week:

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another, not pulling one another down!!!”

Related: Snooki & Andy Cohen End ‘Public War’ After He Refused To Cast Her On RHONJ!



Of course, it’s totally understandable why Britney was upset by Alyssa’s tweet. We mean, how would anyone feel if someone publicly assumed something was wrong with them, and they needed help? Even if the post had good intentions behind it, Britney clearly does not want this kind of attention directed towards her – especially if it’ll encourage fans’ misplaced theories about her life.

She already had to deal with her concerned followers taking things way too far and calling the police to conduct a wellness check on her last week. All because she decided to take one of her breaks from Instagram and deactivate her account for a bit, mind you! So it’s no wonder why Britney is saddened by these kinds of posts, especially from another celeb like Alyssa!

But now, it sounds like she has caught wind of the public call-out and felt some remorse for what happened as she decided to make things right with the 41-year-old singer. According to TMZ on Wednesday, a rep for Alyssa revealed she privately reached out to Britney to apologize to her for the tweet. It is unknown what the Who’s the Boss alum said in her private message to the Crossroads actress – or if Brit even responded and accepted the apology. However, the outlet shared that Alyssa offered her “support” for Britney in the message.

At this time, Alyssa also has not said anything about the situation on her social media. Hopefully, these two can bury the hatchet! Britney deserves some drama-free time, especially after what went down with her fans last week!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Alyssa apologized to Britney? Did you feel what she said was wrong? Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below.

[Image via Alyssa Milano/Instagram, Britney Spears/Instagram]