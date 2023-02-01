Britney Spears Blasts Alyssa Milano For 'Bullying' Her On Twitter!

Britney Spears is NOT happy with Alyssa Milano right now!

The 41-year-old pop sensation has not been shy about sharing how hurt she was after concerned fans went “too far” and called the cops to perform a wellness check on her last month. And apparently all because she temporarily deactivated her Instagram account!

After defending herself from fans in her return to the ‘gram, Britney is now calling out a celebrity who publicly expressed their concern. Who? None other than Alyssa Milano. It all started on December 21, 2022, when the Charmed star tweeted:

“Someone please go check on Britney Spears.”

While Alyssa seemed to be worried for Britney, the tweet clearly struck a nerve with the singer! She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to call out the 50-year-old actress for “bullying” her, writing:

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another, not pulling one another down!!!”

Oof…

Maybe Alyssa didn’t mean to be shady. Maybe she was really worried. But automatically assuming there’s something wrong with her, even out of concern, is so reductive! How would the Who’s The Boss alum feel if people assumed she was “unwell” or “needed help” if she decided to get off Twitter for a couple weeks? See what that implies??

This is not the first time Britney has accused someone of bullying her following the welfare check situation. When the Toxic artist first addressed the situation, she told her followers she felt “gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media” and asked everyone to “respect my privacy moving forward.” Clearly, Britney has been irked by what went down and isn’t holding back her feelings about it. She even hopped on Twitter over the weekend to explain why she took down her IG account and what she thought of those who called the cops on her, saying:

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings. I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway … I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad!”

Considering this is not the first time (nor will it be the last time) Britney has shut down her page, it is no wonder she was “shocked” by the people going as far as to reach out to the police. And we totally understand her frustration with her fans and even Alyssa.

At this time, the Charmed star hasn’t responded to Britney’s message. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you find Alyssa’s tweet to be a form of bullying? Let us know in the comments below.

