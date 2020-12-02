Miley Cyrus, Alyssa Milano, & More Applaud Elliot Page For Coming Out As Transgender!

Stars on social media are showering Elliot Page with love following his big announcement!

As we reported, the actor formerly known as Ellen Page shared on social media that he is transgender. Shortly after sharing his truth, the Juno star received tons of support from fans, fellow celebs, and even the service that streams his hit show, Umbrella Academy!

Miley Cyrus dropped a supportive comment on Elliot’s post, writing:

“Elliot rules!”

Alyssa Milano also shared her support, posting:

“Thank you for this, Elliot.”

Patricia Arquette wrote that she was sending Elliot “love and support,” while Mia Farrow shared:

“Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great!”

Even stars that had never met Elliot were quick to share encouraging messages. Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared:

“Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support.”

Meanwhile, Ross Mathews wrote:

“I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events & shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since ‘Juno’ and – in real life – get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work – films & docs – from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying ‘Thank you.'”

Elliot also earned the support of his superhero series. The official account for Umbrella Academy wrote:

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!”

Meanwhile, the official account for Netflix took the opportunity to shamelessly plug the series Elliot stars in, which it streams, sharing:

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!”

Awww. All this love makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside!

This all comes hours after the 33-year-old actor came out as transgender in a heartfelt Instagram post. His lengthy statement read in part:

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Congrats again, Elliot!

