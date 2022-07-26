Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Officially Break Up After Over 2 Years Together!

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are over.

According to E! News on Tuesday, just over two weeks after calling off their engagement, the pair has decided to go their separate ways permanently. Few details have been released about the split, but tbh fans did see it coming after the former couple’s rocky past few months.

The duo first started dating in 2019 and seemed happy as can be. But they hit a bump in the road earlier this year when Amanda accused Paul of relapsing. Per TMZ in April, the pair got into a verbal dispute which resulted in the Hairspray alum kicking Paul out of her house and calling the police on him. She alleged she found “crack cocaine” in his possession — though she later apologized after his drug test was “clean.”

The actress’ lawyer, David Esquibias, told E! News in a statement about the incident at the time:

“Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.”

The Amanda Show alum later cleared the air, adding to E! News:

“I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

It wasn’t clear how such a misunderstanding happened, but the incident was definitely concerning to fans considering the 36-year-old had reportedly been doing well since her 9-year conservatorship was terminated in March.

However, their future didn’t look so bright when several sources told E! News earlier this month that they had called off plans to walk down the aisle (though they were still working on their relationship as a couple at the time). One insider explained:

“They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning. They have gone through ups and downs together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another.”

Another source told the outlet that “a series of significant” challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic and pressure from public attention, was the reason they broke off the engagement. Of course, this wasn’t the first time they’d made such a bold move.

After dating just a few months, the former couple first announced their engagement in a since-deleted 2020 Valentine’s Day post on social media. In the picture, the Easy A star wore a silver ring while her beau had on a gold band. She even called Paul the “love of her life.” Weeks later, though, they had already called off their initial engagement before quickly getting back together, per E! News. They told Page Six at the time their accounts were “hacked” and the breakup rumors were false. But it seems in the end, they weren’t meant to be.

It’s tough to see things go down like this, but we hope they are each staying sober and focusing on self-care during the sad time!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]