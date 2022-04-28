Amanda Bynes Had To FLEE Home During Argument With Fiancé Paul Michael Before Things 'Escalated'

More details are coming to light about the situation between Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael — and it sounds like the pair just had a major miscommunication issue!

If you missed it, early Thursday morning, the former Nickelodeon child star took to her Instagram Story with a series of allegations against her fiancé, all of which were concerning to varying degrees. For starters, she claimed that Paul had “stopped taking his medications” and that he had “vandalized his mom’s home.” While describing how “afraid” she was about what he might do next, she also alleged that he had relapsed.

In one of her videos on the ‘gram, the performer claimed:

“I found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine. He’s been using for the past six months. He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Paul denied the allegations on his own IG, according to Page Six. And hours later, Amanda updated fans by sharing that she had Paul take a store-bought drug test and his results were “clean.” Still, things had clearly gotten tense between the couple if the actress thought the next best step was to involve the public.

The fact that the Los Angeles Police Department was called to Bynes’ home amid the verbal dispute certainly doesn’t make the situation seem any less complicated. As reported by TMZ, Paul called cops to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. after an argument had broken out. When they arrived, he told authorities that the She’s The Man alum had taken some of his Adderall pills. A pretty big claim considering the 36-year-old’s conservatorship was terminated last month after it was confirmed that she was officially drug-free. We’d hate to think she relapsed so quickly into her next chapter…

Amanda’s lawyer, David Esquibias, is now opening up about the situation and these shocking allegations. In a statement to People on Thursday afternoon, David confirmed that an argument had occurred, explaining:

“Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.”

Whoa! She left?? Amanda previously claimed that she kicked Paul out, so if she also left the home for her safety, things must have really gotten out of control!

Her lawyer also vehemently denied any allegations about her drug use, saying:

“Amanda is now back home and denies Paul’s claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being.”

Well, that’s certainly reassuring to hear! Though there is still so much unknown about this couple’s argument and their many accusations. According to her, she misread the situation entirely, doubling down and telling E! News:

“I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

So, everything’s fine, just like that?

Were any of these accusations true? Or did they both get caught up in the heat of the moment, resulting in these polar opposite claims? It’s hard to know at this point, but it does seem clear that they are attempting to resolve their issues, for which we wish them luck! Here’s to hoping things don’t get any worse in the meantime.

