Amanda Bynes Ends Engagement To Paul Michael -- But They 'Are Together' Still & Haven't Split

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have ended their engagement — for now, at least.

The Easy A star and her fiancé have reportedly called off their plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon according to multiple sources who dished details to several outlets late on Friday evening.

Related: Amanda Swears She Never Posted THAT Nude Photo Circulating On Twitter!

One source spoke to ET about the apparent split — or, not a full-on split, per se, since the duo is still together as a couple as they battle through some internal adversity and re-focus their energies.

Still, that insider made it very clear that the former child star and her partner are both committed to doing the work:

“They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning. They have gone through ups and downs together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another.”

The insider doubled down on the claims of seriousness within the relationship, too.

Even though the engagement may be off the table (for now, at least?), it seems as though the couple still has a lot of love and loyalty directed towards each other:

“They are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously. They wear rings now to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together, but the rings aren’t everything to them.”

That’s certainly good to hear.

And while the insider info about the specific reasons behind the engagement being nixed have been somewhat vague, the news outlet’s source claims that both Amanda and Paul are thriving in their personal lives.

Explaining that they are “busy, but working hard together” the source optimistically shared details about how both of their careers and lives are going:

“Amanda looks great and has gotten through many hard and significant experiences that have helped make her an incredible woman. She is sober, killing it and doing better than ever. Paul is in law school after working in healthcare for 10 years and doing well.”

A second source spoke to E! News about the demise of the engagement, as well.

In that insider’s comments, they cited “a series of significant” challenges for being the reasons that things have soured — including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high-pressure public attention.

The second insider also explained:

“[They] are together working through the tough times.”

Wow.

FWIW, ET also reached out to Bynes’ attorney, David Esquibias, but he apparently declined to comment.

Of course, Amanda and Paul have been together for several years now after meeting at a rehab facility. Back in early 2020, they ended their engagement for a first time, though they soon got back together and continued developing their relationship.

Related: Amanda Returns With A New Rap Song After Major Conservatorship Moves!

More recently, in April, Amanda made headlines after publicly apologizing to Paul after an apparently-erroneous claim she made about him supposedly having relapsed into drug addiction.

After that issue was apparently cleared up to the satisfaction of all parties, Amanda released a statement to E! News in late April, explaining more about the tense time:

“I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong. He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

Now, we just hope things go OK for these two as they battle through more adversity in their relationship.

Love and light!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]