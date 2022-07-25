Wait A Second! Khloé Kardashian Supposedly 'Still Loves' Tristan Thompson?!?!

Khloé Kardashian is doing her best to navigate a really tough situation with the imminent arrival of her new baby boy via surrogate right now.

The 38-year-old reality TV star is right on the cusp of giving daughter True Thompson a baby brother. And yet she’s also dealing with the ongoing aftermath of ex-partner Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal, in which he fathered a now-8-month-old son named Theo with influencer Maralee Nichols.

Now, insiders are opening up about what’s been going on behind the scenes for the Good American founder and her disgraced former partner.

According to Page Six, Khloé is understandably very sad that Tristan’s cheating situation and the shocking surrogacy news both played out the way they did in the public eye. Revealing some of the former Revenge Body host’s apparent thoughts about the situation, the insider explained:

“It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work. Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”

We can definitely understand that.

Interestingly, the arrival of True’s younger brother was originally intended to be a storyline during the second season of the family’s popular Hulu show The Kardashians. However, that was scrapped after the news was leaked out earlier this month — well ahead of what would have been a September streaming reveal.

The source explained:

“That was before the news of Tristan cheating and the breakup happened. … Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”

Now, Page Six claims that at least as of this past weekend, the baby boy has not yet been born. Still, Khloé is “incredibly grateful” for this “extraordinary surrogate” and the “beautiful blessing” that the baby will be.

A second source close to the family explained:

“Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future.”

What might the future have been?! We’ll never know, since the s**t hit the fan back in December of last year after it first came to light that Tristan had gotten Maralee pregnant, and… yeah. Not great!

The second source revealed some key new details about the reaction around Khloé when the situation regarding Tristan’s love-child was first revealed:

“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.”

Oof!

Still, even through all this, it sounds like Khloé has “no plans” to boot the NBA star from her life, the report alleges.

To that end, the second insider divulged a pretty shocking statement about how Khloé apparently feels. Supposedly the reality TV star “still loves” her ex-partner:

“I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”

Really?!?!

We can see it to a certain extent. There’s a lot of history there, and all. But jeez! Tristan hasn’t exactly proven himself capable of being trustworthy and consistent. Like, at ALL!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

