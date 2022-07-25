Elon Musk DENIES Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Wife -- Claims He Hasn't 'Had Sex In Ages'!

Elon Musk is clapping back at allegations he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan!

ICYMI, on Sunday, a new report from The Wall Street Journal claimed the Tesla founder had hooked up with Nicole in December, leading to the couple’s divorce. They supposedly started their affair at the end of 2021 at a swanky art festival in Miami. Nicole and Sergey were reportedly not living together at the time, struggling from difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic and raising their 3-year-old daughter.

Similarly, Elon had also called things off with pop star Grimes in September, though they welcomed their second child via surrogate the same month as the rumored affair. He also reportedly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink, one month before that. So, it sounds like a very busy time in his romantic life!

Shanahan is now seeking more than $1 billion from Brin (whose worth is around $90 billion) as they are involved in divorce mediation proceedings. Per sources who spoke to the Journal, they’ve been unable to strike a deal since Brin thinks his ex is asking for more than their prenuptial agreement calls for. She claims she signed the agreement under duress while pregnant, per insiders.

It’s all so messy… or is it?!

Hours after the scandal made headlines, the SpaceX founder denied the allegations in an email to the New York Post and publicly on Twitter. WSJ reported that he and Sergey had lost touch after the scandal, even though it’s claimed Elon got on his knees at a party to apologize. But the controversial business mangate is now calling BS on those accusations! He shared a recent selfie of the pair with the Post to prove they are still friends!

Writing to the outlet late on Sunday, the 51-year-old claimed he had just left a party with Sergey hours earlier, saying:

“Took this pic only two hours ago.”

In the photo (above), Elon smiles for the camera while Sergey is nearby speaking to someone else. He’s not even looking at the camera! So, what does that really prove?!

The South African went on to insist he had nothing to do with the former couple’s split, writing:

“Nicole and Sergey’s divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me.”

He also claimed he spoke to Sergey and Nicole about the headlines, saying:

“I am sure both Nicole and Sergey would confirm that. I spoke with both Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story isn’t coming from them, so [it] must be a case of broken telephone, two or three layers removed.”

So, did he ever have an affair with Nicole?! Elon continued:

“And, not to dodge the question, I have only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. We were not romantically involved in any way.”

Shortly after speaking to the outlet, the investor took to Twitter to shut down the rumor mill as well. He argued:

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

When one fan told him to “keep [his] d**k in [his] pants,” he added:

“Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)”

LOLz!

That could mean anything though! And he’s clearly been having kids left and right, so… not sure that’s helping! Although, Elon also took his time in the spotlight to call out WSJ for “character assassination,” claiming the outlet failed to get factual evidence for the report, adding:

“I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

But the Journal noted that a lawyer for Brin declined to comment. Neither Musk nor a spokeswoman for Shanahan responded to the Journal’s requests for comment either. So, it sounds like they did try? Hmm. Are you buying this denial?! What do YOU think is true? Sound OFF (below)!

