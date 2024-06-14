Teen Mom Amber Portwood & Missing Fiancé Gary Wayt’s Final Photos Together Revealed!

The final shots of Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt together have been revealed!

Shortly before her 39-year-old fiancé disappeared, the reality star and Wayt attended her brother Shawn Portwood’s wedding in North Carolina on Sunday. Pictures snapped at the event and obtained by The U.S. Sun on Thursday showed the couple happily celebrating the bride and groom. They posed for photos with Shawn and his new wife, enjoyed drinks at the reception, and toasted the newlyweds.

Everything appeared fine at the wedding! But as we know now, the day took a turn for the worst when Amber and Gary later got into some sort of “argument” at their rental cabin. She has since downplayed the situation, insisting they did not have a “big blowout fight.” However, the MTV personality did confirm they had “a discussion” that left them “very upset.” Hmm. Whatever happened was bad enough that it caused Gary to grab only his keys and wallet, storm out of their place, and drive away. He didn’t even bring his phone! BTW, you can see those key wedding snapshots HERE.

The following day, Amber reported her soon-to-be husband missing. And police have been trying to find him ever since! So far, no one has seemingly heard from Gary — not even the Teen Mom alum. Yikes. He has been spotted, tho! Her partner was seen outside a Walgreens in Bryson City right after leaving the cabin on Sunday. Two days later, police shared new updates that footage of Gary revealed he was in Oklahoma, roughly 900 miles away from Bryson City!!

What’s going on? Did Gary just get in the car and drive? Is he clearing his head after whatever “discussion” he and Amber had? Or is he running away from the 16 and Pregnant alum? You know, like that situation between 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Already, people have made some pretty disturbing assumptions about the situation! Even Amber’s baby daddy, Gary Shirley, seemingly implied she did something sinister to her fiancé!! Yikes. Of course, we now know that is DEF NOT what happened here! Wayt just left and never came back for some unknown reason!

Whatever happens from here, we will just have to wait and see. But clearly, Amber and Gary were not the picture-perfect couple as their final photos seem to suggest! Or as she would like the public to think! Reactions to the latest updates here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

