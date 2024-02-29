Missing 90 Day Fiancé Star Seen Being Shoved By Wife Before 'Ghosting' Her In Wild Video

Apparently, 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanm got into an altercation — long before he suddenly left her this month!

Just two months after he moved to the US from his native Nigeria to live with Angela, she shared with fans earlier this week that Michael went missing on Friday. Concerned for her husband, Angela got the police in Georgia involved to find him. Well, law enforcement soon located his whereabouts shortly after she sounded the alarm. He was safe. However, it turned out Michael had planned the entire disappearance to get away from Angela!

She and a vlogger named John Yates explained on a livestream that Michael reached out to the cops on “a burner phone” after seeing that she’d reported him missing. He then told them he was “in fear of his life here” and “did not want Angela knowing his location,” according to Yates! Angela, for her part, denied ever mistreating Michael and insisted “no one was locked up here.”

But fans know the couple have had a very tumultuous relationship throughout their time on the TLC show. Videos have even resurfaced online of some eyebrow-raising moments in their marriage, including one in which Angela had shoved Michael on camera!

In a clip from 90 Day Fiancé, Angela could be seen showing up to her husband’s home in Nigeria unannounced to confront him about being on social media in September 2022 after he allegedly used it to talk to other women. The television personality banged on Michael’s door in the middle of the night and screamed for him to come out. When he didn’t answer, she threatened to “break the windows.” She then began to tear apart his car, claiming it was her property.

As Angela ripped off the bumper and license plate on the vehicle, Michael walked up to see the shocking damage. And things quickly escalated from there! Angela rushed toward Michael, shoving him against a wall and grappling with him. Becoming understandably upset, he shouted at Angela:

“Are you mad? You can’t just come to my place like that. Are you crazy?”

While Michael begins to break down in tears, she calls him a “crybaby” and “a bitch.” Eventually, he kicks her out of his “compound” before yelling:

“I’m done!”

Super intense! Watch the entire moment (below):

And that was not the only wild fight they’ve gotten into! When Michael tried to give Angela a cake as a peace offering, she slammed it in his face and walked away. See the incident (below):

What a wild and scary situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

