Ryan Murphy Drops Impeachment: American Crime Story Trailer -- Check Out Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky!

Grab your berets because it’s time for a new season of American Crime Story!

On Thursday, FX released the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s hotly-anticipated Impeachment: American Crime Story, which follows the real life sex scandal between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

The trailer promises loads of lingering glances, sneaky scheming, and, of course, Clinton’s infamous denial on national television that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

The limited series stars Clive Owen as President Clinton, Beanie Feldstein (who, BTW, is also set to star in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl next year) as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter.

Are YOU ready, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) and catch the premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 7 on FX!

