American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Reveals Creepy AF Monsters!

Twice the terror!

The first look at American Horror Story: Double Feature is here — and it looks seriously spine-chilling! The 10th edition of Ryan Murphy’s FX show will feature two parts, Red Tide and Death Valley, bringing together evil mermaids and aliens! WTF?!

Yes, really! See for yourself (below)!

WOW! Were you expecting that?!

New episodes premiere August 25th with mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Newcomers Macaulay Culkin, Kaia Gerber, and Neal McDonough will also be joining the cast.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments (below)!

