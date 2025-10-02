Amy Duggar King Reveals The Terror She Felt When She Confronted Josh About Molestation Scandal: He Had 'The Creepiest Smile'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is super unnerving.

Amy Duggar King is sharing a never-before-heard conversation she had with Josh Duggar after it was revealed he molested five females, including four of his then-underage sisters, in 2002 and 2003.

While discussing her upcoming book, Holy Disruptor: Shattering the Shiny Facade While Getting Louder with the Truth, with People on Wednesday, Amy recalled the time she confronted her cousin about the molestation — and specifically, why he never tried to harm her the way he did his sisters.

Related: Insider Claims Josh Is Receiving THIS Special Treatment In Prison!

This was back around 2015, after the news was first made public. She said Josh — who is now three years into a nearly 13-year prison sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography — told her he “knew better” than to attempt anything on her. WTF. She remembered the way he said it, adding:

“It was the creepiest smile.”

Very eerie!

She added:

“In that moment, I just looked at him, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know you at all.'”

Amy was incredibly close to her cousins, and especially Josh, growing up, which made the news of his many scandals that much more shocking and disturbing, she noted:

“It’s that realization that all the times he’s texted, and laughed, and we’ve sent memes to each other, and he called, and we had double dates, and all the things. I’m like, ‘I don’t know you at all.’ [It’s] very sad and terrifying. But I was going over there with a mission. I wasn’t getting any answers, and I’m not one of these to back down.”

Despite having previously had no sympathy for Josh, the 39-year-old now has “a tiny bit of grace” for him. It’s mostly a dig at his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, she said:

“A tiny, tiny, very small, very minute amount [of grace], just because I know that if you have a problem with something, and you go and ask your parents, and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this issue. I need to talk to someone about it.’ And you’re trying to reach out to get help, you’re trying to change, you’re trying to figure out where is that coming from, and all that, and then it kind of gets pushed aside, or not really dealt with. But more of like, ‘Hey, okay, we’re going to send you here and just get you out of the house, and they’ll talk to you there as you build houses,’ or whatever. That’s not true help.”

She urged:

“That’s not true therapy.”

As for writing this book, the influencer believes it will stun readers:

“I think the entire book will drop jaws. No one knows the things that I was struggling with.”

She poured her heart into it — no matter how “difficult” it was:

“Writing [this book] was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do. I pushed myself to my limits. I cried all the time writing it, but I just wanted to be brave and tell the truth.”

It was so hard, she “wanted to stop writing” it at one point, she expressed:

“I didn’t want to believe in myself. I literally convinced myself halfway through, ‘No one’s going to read this. No one is going to pay attention to what I have to say. My voice is still small, and I’m not going to be enough for the people that are wanting to read this story.’ I really had to transform the way I was thinking. I was like, ‘No, this story could help someone out there.'”

While writing the book, the author contacted Josh’s fifth victim to ensure she wouldn’t “blindside” her with anything that was included, Amy explained:

“I was like, ‘I just want to honor your story, and I want people to know that I respect you.’ I even told her, ‘If you don’t want me to write about anything in the book or put you even in there as a fifth victim, I’m okay with that too.'”

Sounds like it’s going to be very revealing! It hits shelves on October 14. Will U be reading? And what do you make of Josh’s “creepy” reaction to her line of questioning?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Washington County Detention Center & Amy Duggar King/Instagram]