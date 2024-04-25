Amy Duggar King Wants Cousin Josh Duggar To Face 'Absolute Torture' For The Rest Of His Prison Term!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Amy Duggar King is NOT holding back when it comes to her hopes for cousin Josh Duggar‘s future in federal prison.

The 37-year-old Duggar family TV alum is speaking out this week about her embattled cousin and his long prison sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. As Perezcious readers will recall, Josh was sentenced back in May of 2022 to more than 12 years in prison. Then, he recently had his stint at FCI Seagoville in Texas extended by a couple more months after his appeal failed. And now, Amy is coming for the former 19 Kids And Counting star in a jaw-dropping new interview.

Speaking to People about Josh’s prison world and what the next decade of his life may look like, Amy didn’t mince words about how she hopes he suffers:

“I hope every day there is absolute torture for him. I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.”

Oof!

Not wrong, tho. And that’s not all. Referencing the two months that were added onto Josh’s sentence after his appeal faltered, the mother of one plainly stated that she hopes more extensions are in order:

“He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again.”

Damn! Amy is out for blood! Not that we can blame her, necessarily. Josh’s actions and proclivities were BEYOND horrific. So, he’s going to have to do some serious soul-searching in federal prison before his 2032 release. And even that is putting it mildly…

Speaking of that soul-searching, Amy reiterated to People how it is very much NOT her problem to help him with any of it. She confirmed that she hasn’t spoken to him in years, and she’s not going to do so any time soon if she can help it:

“I have not spoken to him, and I will not. I will not. When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back. I just think there’s no coming back.”

Interestingly, though, she has spoken to her cousin’s embattled wife, Anna Duggar. Sort of. Last summer, Amy and Anna unexpectedly came across each other at a funeral. Amy explained that their interaction was very brief:

“That was the last time. I wasn’t really expecting to see anyone there, and I was shocked to see her. I just looked at her and I said, ‘Anna,’ and she was like, ‘I just need space.’ That’s all she said to me. I understand. I can’t speak for Anna and I’m not going to try, but I can’t imagine what she has to deal with internally, let alone out for the world to see. It’s heartbreaking in every direction and I just respected the fact that she needed space and I didn’t try to push any further.”

And while Amy doesn’t ultimately know exactly how Anna feels about Josh’s unsettling descent into child porn and prison, she took a guess at what Anna might be feeling:

“I wanted to say a whole lot. I wanted to say tons of things, but in that moment it wasn’t obviously the right location. It was a ceremony, a viewing actually, at a funeral, and yeah. It wasn’t the right timing and I didn’t want to make a scene and I didn’t want to do that or draw attention to anything and clearly respect her so I didn’t. But if you ask me, I think she is mad. I do. I think she’s just really, really mad.”

Oof. We can only imagine. Strong words from Amy here all around. Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

