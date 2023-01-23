GMA Betrayal! Amy Robach 'Blindsided' By News Of TJ Holmes' Other Workplace Affairs!

So yeah… remember how Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemed to be happy they could finally be free to express their love in public after months of hiding? It seemed to be the one silver lining for them after getting caught having an affair got them divorced from their spouses and kicked off GMA. At least they could go out without fear, right?

Well… don’t be surprised if that PDA honeymoon doesn’t last. Because as more stories are spilling out about T.J.’s other alleged affairs, it sounds like Amy is feeling bombarded pretty hard! A source spilled to The US Sun on Monday:

“She had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances.”

What is the scope? Well, in the weeks since being exposed for the affair with Amy, it’s come out that T.J. had at least two other extramarital flings while working at ABC. One was an affair with married producer Natasha Singh. When they started hooking up in 2016, they were long-distance despite being co-workers — he was a correspondent based in NYC, and she did her producing in LA. Things got more serious when Natasha left GMA and started another job… in New York. According to reports, that tense situation lasted three years total, and Amy knew about it toward the end — even becoming T.J. and Natasha’s confidant!

But she had no idea that he also allegedly had a tryst with a much younger intern before that! Jasmin Pettaway was only 24 years old in 2015 when she got close to T.J. According to one source, she was looking to him as a mentor — and he made things physical in his office one night, kicking off a brief, “risky” affair that left her feeling exploited.

One affair looks like passions aflame, “the heart wants what it wants,” etc. But now three? This is looking more like a pattern, potentially a predatory one!

According to the Sun‘s insider, Amy is shook by all this news — and its potential impact on how her own dalliance is being treated by the network. We’ve heard it’s pretty much all over but the paperwork, that these two are OUT at GMA. And that’s not what Amy expected because she thought this was just two consenting adults in an unprecedented situation. The source claimed:

“She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal.”

Let’s be honest here, T.J.’s past inappropriate behavior definitely makes this cheating story even uglier — as does the story about his wife Marilee Fiebig not knowing anything about the affair until the news broke worldwide. And Amy knows how much worse it looks.

Will she blame her lover for getting her fired? If she thinks she would have been OK if not for all that extra baggage coming out… who knows? We have to say, we rarely expect a “happily ever after” from romances that start with cheating anyway, though it’s been known to happen. Now though? Looking shaky…

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts??

