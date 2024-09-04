1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Seen Wheeled Out Of Zoo -- But Expert Says There's NO WAY This Was A Camel Bite!

Amy Slaton was all bandaged up after that camel bite!

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested on Labor Day after a wild incident at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo! She and a man named Brian Scott Louvvorn, who was with her at the time, were caught with drugs after the reality TV star got bit by a camel. Oops!

Amy was given onsite medical assistance… then promptly taken into custody, per Crockett County Sheriff’s Department‘s information officer Stephen Sutton. And this new pic obtained by TMZ is giving us a glimpse as to what it looked like! In the snap, Amy can be seen sitting on a stretcher with her arm bandaged up — presumably where she got bit, although we still aren’t clear on why or how this camel got chompy.

See the wild pic for yourself (below):

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Leaves Zoo On Stretcher After Camel Bite | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/AddT6xGFMw — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2024

Ouch! She definitely looks like she’s in pain! Both physical and emotional, we’d wager. Getting busted might hurt worse than a bite! And take longer to recover from!

But this might not even be the craziest part of this story — because the Safari Park’s owner Jon Conley told the outlet there’s NO way that’s a camel bite! Wait, WHAT?!?!? Yeah, he says the scrapes on Amy’s arm aren’t indicative of a bite from the animal because the skin is filleted, and there’s no bruised tissue. Huh. Camels are herbivores, but they do have fairly sharp teeth. Still, he’d know a camel bite when he saw one. Conley added there’s no CCTV footage, either — and said Amy couldn’t even identify in the park where the alleged attack happened… Odd.

On top of that, the owner said none of their camels have ever been violent before! So if this somehow was a camel bite, it’s out of character for their friendly safari critters.

Thank goodness Amy was okay physically in the end, but her criminal record is definitely not… She and her buddy racked up charges of illegal possession of a schedule I drug, illegal possession of a schedule VI drug, and two counts of child endangerment each. It’s still not confirmed if the two counts of endangerment had anything to do with her and her ex Michael Halterman‘s kiddos Gage and Glenn. The two children have been placed in care of a family member, however, so probably.

Right now, Amy and Brian are still in custody and their bail remains at a hefty $10,000. We’ll continue to keep you updated as things develop — and hopefully we hear WTF happened — or didn’t happen — with that camel!

