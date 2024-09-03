1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Amy Slaton WAS The One Bitten By Camel -- & Allegedly Had Mushrooms & Marijuana 'In Plain Sight' Before Arrest!

More details are coming to light after Amy Slaton‘s arrest.

As Perezcious readers know, the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star was charged with illegal possession of a schedule I drug, illegal possession of a schedule VI drug, and two counts of child endangerment on Monday after a run-in with a camel at Tennessee Safari Park. Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was with her, was also slapped with the same charges. All this went down after cops were called to the zoo because someone in Amy’s car had been bitten by a camel — and as it turns out, she was the one who got attacked!

Speaking to People on Tuesday, Crockett County Sheriff’s Department‘s public information officer Stephen Sutton confirmed the TLC reality star was bitten by a camel and received on-site medical attention before she was taken into custody.

Related: Did Sister Wives’ Kody & Robyn Drop Signal They’re Next To Divorce??

Officers responding to the bite allegedly discovered “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” in Amy’s car — which smelled like weed. And a quick glance into the vehicle allegedly proved it because the drugs were “in plain sight.” Oof!

Crockett County General Sessions Judge Paul Conley set both Amy and Brian’s bond at $10,000 on Tuesday, and as of this writing, they both remain in custody. It is unclear if they have retained an attorney or entered pleas.

The police department spokesperson noted that Amy’s two young children were placed into the custody of family members following her arrest. Sounds like they may have been there for the zoo debacle, too, but that still hasn’t been confirmed. The Tennessee Department of Child Services will now begin an investigation into their parenting situation. Thankfully, nobody besides Slaton was injured during the zoo visit. So, that’s a relief.

The 36-year-old shares Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, with her ex-husband Michael Halterman. They split last March, and the TV personality admitted it had a significant impact on her mental health. Amy’s been very open about loving her role as a mother, so this turn of events is certainly upsetting! But, should these allegations be proven true, hopefully, this time in custody will give her a much-needed reality check and inspire her to get back on track.

Now, we still want to know why this camel went on the attack!! What do y’all think happened? Was the animal provoked? Or did it just bite for no reason?? Send us your guesses and other thoughts on this sad situation (below)!

[Image via TLC Australia/YouTube & Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook]