Ana De Armas Asked Marilyn Monroe's Grave 'Permission' To Film Biopic Blonde

Ana De Armas took her role in Blonde very seriously — or should we say gravely?? According to the star, she asked Marilyn Monroe‘s gravesite if it was OK!

In an interview with AnOther on Tuesday, Ana revealed she and the cast respectfully asked the late actress for permission to tell her life story through the new Netflix film:

“We got this big card and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. We were asking for permission in a way.”

The 34-year-old says she and the whole crew understood how important the movie was — they weren’t just telling the story of Marilyn the icon, they were telling the story of Norma Jeane, a real person:

“Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell — the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?”

Apparently Monroe’s spirit got the memo and was okay with production! Earlier this month, Ana described how she believed the set of the controversial film was haunted by The Seven Year Itch actress’ ghost:

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful… Being in the same places that she was, filming in her house, it was a very strong sensation there was something in the air and I think she was approving of what we were doing.”

It may seem a bit silly to some, but asking a grave permission is a huge gesture of respect! Blonde is going to premiere on the streaming service this Friday. Will U be watching, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

