Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe! See The Official Trailer For Netflix’s Blonde!

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic – and it’s very dark!

The mostly black and white preview for the upcoming film Blonde, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, features Ana De Armas channeling the legendary bombshell. While Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend plays in the background throughout the trailer, Marilyn can be seen pouring her heart out to her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, played by Bobby Cannavale, about the pressures of being in the public eye. As scenes show the actress walking through the crowd of paparazzi and fans, her iconic looks from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and The Seven Year Itch, and more, she tells the baseball player:

“I know you’re supposed to get used to it, but I just can’t. I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe.”

The clip then cuts to a moment where the pressure from the spotlight seems to build to the point that Marilyn actually screams and scratches her face. As she explains to Joe:

“I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera’s rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

The video ends with quick flashes of Marilyn wearing a hospital gown in the middle of a fire, being dragged away by men in suits, and her crashing a car. Woah. You can ch-ch-check out the entire trailer (below):

Chilling!

Are you planning on watching the controversial NC-17 film when it hits Netflix on September 23? Let us know your reactions to the trailer below.

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]