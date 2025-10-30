Lori Loughlin's Husband Thought Relationship With 'Competition' John Stamos Was 'Too Flirty For Comfort' Before Split

The Full House family that made America swoon in the ‘80s and ‘90s might not have been as squeaky clean off-camera as we all believed… er, well, at least not if you put stock into Mossimo Giannulli‘s apparent theory on it!

New word from celeb journo Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop Substack blog is that Lori Loughlin’s estranged husband — the fashion mogul behind the famed Mossimo brand — was never fully on board with his wife’s longtime friendship with her on-sitcom-screen love interest, John Stamos.

Ya see, Uncle Jesse apparently might’ve been a little too charming for Mossimo’s liking. Ruh-roh!

An insider told Shuter that Mossimo regarded Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky’s off-screen connection as “too flirty for comfort.”

And the source added that it had all gotten into the fashion mogul’s head over time:

“They’ve always had incredible chemistry, but Mossimo never believed it was just acting. He thought John’s charm didn’t stop when the cameras did.”

Oof!

That’s quite the statement. And it sounds like jealousy was unfortunately really blossoming in Mossimo’s mind.

Things between Lori and John were always playful and undeniably warm. Fans of Full House have long adored the duo’s natural connection, obvi. But per the insider, that magic apparently made its way off set, too! While there’s absolutely NO indication that anything romantic ever happened between Stamos and Loughlin, Mossimo reportedly didn’t appreciate how easily Lori’s eyes seemed to sparkle when Stamos was around. The insider noted:

“Lori would light up when John walked in. Mossimo would shut down. He saw John as competition — not Uncle Jesse.”

Yikes…

The tension apparently simmered for years, creating cracks in the marriage that only deepened as time went on.

And then came the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood and sent both Lori and Mossimo to prison. When most of Tinseltown turned their backs, Stamos didn’t. He defended his longtime co-star publicly, and insisted she had learned from her mistakes. But that gesture, however well-intentioned, reportedly didn’t sit well with Mossimo. At all. The insider explained:

“Mossimo didn’t see that as friendship. He saw it as crossing a line.”

Stamos, ever the loyal friend, continued to support Lori through her legal troubles. Mossimo, meanwhile, apparently never got over that.

And, oh, yeah — John hasn’t exactly been silent in the recent days and weeks about the end of Lori’s marriage and what he really thinks about her estranged hubby! In fact, Stamos has been downright VICIOUS towards Giannulli at times!

And he’s certainly not the only one coming after the fashion designer at full-speed!

Reactions to this report, y’all?! Drop your thoughts and takes (below)!

