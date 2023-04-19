Chris Evans Got Dumped In A 'Much Worse' Way Than Being Ghosted

Even Captain America isn’t safe from being left on read.

While sitting down with People to promote his new film, Ghosted, Chris Evans opened up about his own experiences with relationships fizzling out — and let’s just say, it doesn’t give us much dating hope. He told the outlet Tuesday:

“I feel I’ve experienced something much worse [than being ghosted]. I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

Huh, good to know that even when it comes to the Sexiest Man Alive’s dating prospects, really no one is safe from lackluster responses. Though, to cope, the 41-year-old spilled his personal trick:

“You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

We’ll definitely keep that one in the back pocket! But as of now, the Super Soldier is safe from heartache, as he’s in a committed relationship with girlfriend Alba Baptista — and the two are absolutely ADORABLE, if we may add! Watch his full interview (below):

Ghosted, which also stars Ana De Armas, drops on Apple TV+ this Friday! Will YOU be checking it out?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via People/YouTube]