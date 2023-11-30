Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Can't Keep Their Lips Off Each Other In PDA-Filled Walk!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hitting their daily step AND smooch goals all in one shot!

On Wednesday, the husband and wife were spotted hand-in-hand on a romantic stroll in Los Angeles. J.Lo kept it fashionable in a knitted cream cardigan over a white graphic tee and light wash flared jeans, while keeping her hair out of her face in a sleek ponytail and stylish sunnies. Ben, for his part, sported a navy puffer jacket over blue shirt and khaki pants. He completed the look with a pair of multicolored Nikes and a well-groomed beard.

Cute AND stylish!! And look at those grins on their faces!

The Gigli co-stars clearly felt a spark during the stroll, because at one point they paused to share an intimate kiss while cozying up in each other’s embraces! See (below):

SO adorable!

Between this and their recent furniture shopping kiss, it looks like these two are in quite the love bubble. Good for them!

The outing can’t help but remind of of Ben’s famous walks back in the heat of COVID with ex Ana de Armas… What can we say?? The guy likes cardio and kissing! LOLz!

