Ben Affleck 'Jealous' Tom Cruise Is Dating His Ex Ana De Armas -- Friends Suggest THIS 'Revenge'!

OK, sorry, what?!

We’re still not sure we buy this relationship is even a thing — much less real enough to upset exes! But we’re listening…

OK, so if you haven’t heard, Ana de Armas is the latest Hollywood actress to be rumored to be dating Tom Cruise. They aren’t working together on any upcoming projects, so the fact they’ve been seen out together multiple times — including on Valentine’s Day — has the rumor mill really mulling it over. You’d think we would have given up on Cruise romance speculation by now — it seems pretty clear to us no woman can compare with jumping out of an airplane. But who knows? Maybe it really is happening this time!

Of course, it doesn’t have to be real. It just has to be real to Ben Affleck. Because if he buys it, then it’s possible that could be enough to upset him. And that is what a confidant is claiming!

An insider told DailyMail.com that seeing his ex with his longtime Hollywood colleague — someone he’s always been a huge fan of — is really bothering Ben. The source claims:

“Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup. He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him.”

Really? We mean… we knew she was the one who left. But we didn’t get the feeling Ben was all that destroyed by the Ana breakup. Not when he followed that relationship by, oh let’s check… marrying Jennifer Lopez! LOLz! But who knows? Maybe behind closed doors, he was sobbing into his Dunkin.

Apparently it being Tom was especially tricky. Ben apparently knows the Mission: Impossible star through another ex, Gwyneth Paltrow — who knows everyone — but also once shared the screen with him in Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Ben likes Tom as a person, says the source, but is also ” a little bit” envious of his career as he’s been making huge hit films in five straight decades. The insider muses:

“I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom’s success and Ben is not any different. But Ben is also happy for Tom. I mean, he admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen. Ben hopes to be so lucky one day.”

Per DM‘s source, it’s a pretty open secret in Ben’s circle that he’s bothered by Tom dating Ana though. They say his friends have even joked he “should get revenge on Cruise by dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes.”

LOLz! That’s funny! But um… Does anyone feel like Tom actually keeps any sort of tabs on Katie these days??

What do YOU think of this insider’s claims, Perezcious readers? Is Tom really courting Ana? Do you think Ben would be broken up over it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

