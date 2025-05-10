Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck Was With Kick Kennedy In 2020 -- Until He Chose To Date Ana de Armas! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Can't Keep Their Lips Off Each Other In PDA-Filled Walk! Chris Evans Got Dumped In A 'Much Worse' Way Than Being Ghosted Saturday Night Live Slams Anti-Trans Republican Lawmakers -- And More Highlights HERE! Colin Farrell 'Shooting His Shot' With Ana De Armas During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Had Fans Rolling! Are Ana de Armas Fans About To DESTROY The Movie Trailer Business?! Emily Ratajkowski BLASTS Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’! Blonde Viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe Biopic After Mere Minutes For Being Too 'Cruel And Heartbreaking' -- Read The Reactions! Ana De Armas Asked Marilyn Monroe's Grave 'Permission' To Film Biopic Blonde Ana De Armas Says Blonde Movie Set Was Haunted By Marilyn Monroe! Marilyn Monroe Estate DEFENDS Ana De Armas' Blonde Casting Amid Accent Backlash! Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe! See The Official Trailer For Netflix’s Blonde!

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck 'Jealous' Tom Cruise Is Dating His Ex Ana De Armas -- Friends Suggest THIS 'Revenge'!

Ben Affleck Jealous Tom Cruise Ex Ana De Armas

OK, sorry, what?!

We’re still not sure we buy this relationship is even a thing — much less real enough to upset exes! But we’re listening…

OK, so if you haven’t heard, Ana de Armas is the latest Hollywood actress to be rumored to be dating Tom Cruise. They aren’t working together on any upcoming projects, so the fact they’ve been seen out together multiple times — including on Valentine’s Day — has the rumor mill really mulling it over. You’d think we would have given up on Cruise romance speculation by now — it seems pretty clear to us no woman can compare with jumping out of an airplane. But who knows? Maybe it really is happening this time!

Of course, it doesn’t have to be real. It just has to be real to Ben Affleck. Because if he buys it, then it’s possible that could be enough to upset him. And that is what a confidant is claiming!

Related: Ben Affleck Wants ‘More Kids’?! REALLY?!?

An insider told DailyMail.com that seeing his ex with his longtime Hollywood colleague — someone he’s always been a huge fan of — is really bothering Ben. The source claims:

“Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup. He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him.”

Really? We mean… we knew she was the one who left. But we didn’t get the feeling Ben was all that destroyed by the Ana breakup. Not when he followed that relationship by, oh let’s check… marrying Jennifer Lopez! LOLz! But who knows? Maybe behind closed doors, he was sobbing into his Dunkin.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in 2020
(c) Ana De Armas/Instagram

Apparently it being Tom was especially tricky. Ben apparently knows the Mission: Impossible star through another ex, Gwyneth Paltrow — who knows everyone — but also once shared the screen with him in Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Ben likes Tom as a person, says the source, but is also ” a little bit” envious of his career as he’s been making huge hit films in five straight decades. The insider muses:

“I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom’s success and Ben is not any different. But Ben is also happy for Tom. I mean, he admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen. Ben hopes to be so lucky one day.”

Per DM‘s source, it’s a pretty open secret in Ben’s circle that he’s bothered by Tom dating Ana though. They say his friends have even joked he “should get revenge on Cruise by dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes.”

LOLz! That’s funny! But um… Does anyone feel like Tom actually keeps any sort of tabs on Katie these days??

What do YOU think of this insider’s claims, Perezcious readers? Is Tom really courting Ana? Do you think Ben would be broken up over it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 09, 2025 18:22pm PDT

Share This