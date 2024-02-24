Brandi Glanville’s Lawyers Slam 'Fake Apology' From Andy Cohen -- And Want Him ‘Fired’ Over Sexual Harassment Allegations!

Could Andy Cohen get fired from Bravo? That is what Brandi Glanville and her legal team hope will happen soon!

Earlier this week, her lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos sent a letter to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. About what? She claimed an “inebriated” Andy told her he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum in a video from 2022. Then, he allegedly asked Brandi to watch him hook up with the Bravolebrity via FaceTime. WTF?!

Due to the executive producer being her boss at the time, the reality star said his “extraordinary abuse of power” at that moment left her feeling “ trapped and disgusted” since he had “complete and total control over her career.” She is now threatening to take legal action. Shortly after the letter came out, Andy took to social media to address the sexual harassment allegations. He apologized for the “inappropriate” joke he made on the video — but insisted The Traitors alum “was in on” it at the time:

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Well, Brandi’s legal team is not happy with the statement made by Andy. In fact, Freedman and Geragos feel it was nothing more than a “fake apology!” The lawyers said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday:

“Any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have sex with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of sexual harassment even one concocted by NBC. Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot.”

They continued:

“NBC has mistakenly given Andy too much power across their network. He is a man hosting reunions across several cities in the franchise, producing and starring in his own show to promote these vehicles, hosting a juggernaut conference monetizing the ‘bravosphere’ on the backs of women and is the capo running this reality machine. NBC has clearly decided that he is too big to fail.”

Freedman and Geragos went on to stress there was “no excuse” for what Andy said in the video, adding to Page Six:

“In fact, if it was such a known joke, then why did he apologize? The reason is that Andy knows he is in a position of power which allows him to control where and how much Brandi works, which allows him to do whatever he wants and behave in a fashion that is abusive and harassing. NBC has learned nothing from the cover-up at NBC News. Just like Matt Lauer, Andy Cohen makes too much money for Bravo to fire. NBC continues to protect those in power.”

For those who don’t recall, Lauer was axed from the TODAY show in November 20217 after being accused of sexual misconduct and assault. He denied the accusations. However, NBC was slammed over the claims when it was revealed the network hid the reports for two years. Oof. Now, Freedman and Geragos feel a public apology from Andy isn’t enough. Just like Lauer, they want Andy to be fired now! Concluding the statement to Us Weekly, the attorneys had a direct message for Comcast boss Brian Roberts:

“Brian Roberts, it’s time to step in like you did with Andy Lack and Jeff Shell and stop the cover up and do the right thing. Your legacy and decency demands it.”

Whoa.

Andy and the network have not addressed the latest call out from Freedman and Geragos. However, a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Friday that “anyone who has seen the video can tell it’s clearly a joke.” Hmm. We will have to see how this drama plays out — including if Andy does get the boot over the allegations. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

