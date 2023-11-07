Andy Cohen Thinks THIS KarJenner Would Make The Perfect Real Housewife!!

Keeping Up With… The Housewives??

Andy Cohen has big dreams of converting a KarJenner family member into a Real Housewife! But who does he think has the chops to cut it in the Bravo universe?!?

Speaking with Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on Monday night’s episode of E! News, the Watch What Happens Live host broke down who he thinks would have the easiest time transitioning to his executive-produced shows, and his top pick was… *drum roll please*…

Khloé Kardashian!

Oooh!

Elaborating on why KoKo is his Kardashian of choice, Andy dished:

“She’s funny. I just lead with the humor. I think she’s the funniest of all of them.”

Love it!! Her ongoing saga with Tristan Thompson would certainly generate plenty of drama for the show, too!

Someone else the 55-year-old would like to see hang with the likes of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley?? He added:

“I always say Chrissy Teigen for Beverly Hills. Just because I think she’s aspirational, she’s funny, she’s kooky. And she seems, at least on Twitter, to be a little feisty, so I think all that would lend itself.”

She would be a hoot!

Plus, we all know Andy’s been trying to drag Meghan Markle into the Real Housewives franchise, too! He’s really going after some heavy hitters! Too bad we doubt we’ll ever see the Duchess of Sussex embarking on reality TV. At least, not unless it was her own show all about her.

But you never know, maybe the Good American founder would consider it? She’d obviously never leave The Kardashians, but we’re sure fans would go crazy for a crossover! If the paycheck is right, we could see the famous fam hopping over to Bravo for a cameo!

Thoughts?! Do U agree with Andy’s Housewives selection? Sound OFF (below)!

