Tori Spelling Admits She's 'Broke' -- But Sees THIS As Her Way Back To Financial Stability!

Tori Spelling has money troubles, and they must be pretty bad if she’s finally willing to talk about it publicly. We know she sees a way to navigate out of it… what we don’t is whether it will work out how she wants!

On the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted to having some major financial difficulties. AKA, she’s broke AF! And she has a solution for it, too: joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

On the surface, it makes a lot of sense. After all, who’s more Beverly Hills than Aaron Spelling‘s daughter — not to mention an actual 90210 star?? And she can certainly bring energy and contoversy to an always energetic and controversial show! But the issue isn’t whether she’d be down to do it — because she very much is. The hold-up is all about whether Bravo exec Andy Cohen would be down to let her sign on! And, uh, that part isn’t going so well.

During this latest podcast ep, Tori revealed that she did ask Andy about this exact possibility in the past… and he panned it! Pretty brutally, in fact! She noted:

“Once, I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, ‘yeah, we keep getting this question.’ And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’ He was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it.'”

Damn!

We can just hear him saying that quote in his exact voice. Can’t you?? And with his face all scrunched up, too. LOLz!

Cohen’s opinion obviously really matters with this. He’s got more power over that franchise (and every Housewives franchise, TBH) than anybody else at Bravo. So, if he’s not feeling it, it’s probably not going to happen! Just saying! Still, Tori pushed back in this week’s podcast ep. First, she made the case by rehashing her Beverly Hills bonafides to listeners:

“I go, ‘Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history.’ And whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don’t understand.”

Not wrong! And then she admitted she needs the gig to square away her finances! About being broke, she explained:

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive: ‘all the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know. Whatever, that’s fine.’ What I wanted to say is, ‘uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.'”

Oof.

Honestly, that really might be part of the hold-up. It’s been a persistent issue for Kim Zolciak in trying for a possible Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, for one! But casting aside Tori’s Bravo casting dreams, the 50-year-old has been very candid about her financial woes already on this podcast run. As you may recall, in another recent ep, Tori copped to being a hoarder and admitted she was fast running out of money and time in being able to keep all of her s**t in rented storage units.

Thus, it sounds like an RHOBH contract might have gone a long way to improving things. Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

