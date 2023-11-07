The View's Ana Navarro Wants To 'Breastfeed' Maluma?? The F**k?!

Ana Navarro either has a weird kink, or she’s just REALLY into Maluma!

On Sunday, The View star shared an Instagram dump letting fans know what she’s been up to recently. She included a shot with her husband, Al Cárdenas, 75, and footage from trips to see Maluma, Sting, and Fat Joe in concert. But the most eye-catching thing of all was her caption… She wrote:

“We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled.”

Ha! Can’t blame a girl for thirsting over the Latin rapper, right? However, it sounds like she hopes that HE’S the one who’s ready to drink up!

The 51-year-old shared that she was so close she could “make eye contact,” before revealing an NSFW wish:

“Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy — he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him.”

UMMM, WHAT??

LOLz! Ana is known for being frank, but still, that’s a pretty graphic mental image… And not all fans were exactly busting a gut over it. Some got seriously icked out! In the comments, they wrote things like:

“Why do I have a visual of you breast-feeding that boy that I cannot unsee” “I’m going to have to unfollow you. I have always liked you, but you seem to be on a 24/7 party while a genocide is occurring. It just feels so damn wrong. Where is your humanity” “I always liked you and enjoyed your intelligence and humor. I’m a person who likes a good joke and fun but I’m disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity. Sad.”

She wasn’t about to take all the hate without saying her piece, though. She clapped back:

“I’ve always been vulgar and foul-mouthed. You must not have been paying close attention.”

Oof…

See the full post (below):

What do you think, Perezcious readers?? Was her Maluma comment a bit too far? Or just good, clean… well, dirty… fun?? Let us know in the comments down below!

