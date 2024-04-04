Elizabeth Hurley Reacts To Rumor She Took Prince Harry's Virginity!

Elizabeth Hurley is sorry to burst your bubble, but she’s not the “older woman” to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity!

As Perezcious readers know, Harry’s memoir Spare was shocking for several reasons. But one of the biggest revelations was the fact he lost his virginity during an “inglorious episode with an older woman.” He recalled:

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Scandalous! LOLz!

During Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the British actress was asked about the theory that she’s the mystery woman the Duke of Sussex shacked up with! In response to the rumors, the 58-year-old exclaimed:

“That was ludicrous! He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

She added:

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen.”

LMFAO! She has a good point!

But to truly put the theory to rest, she insisted she has “never met him in my life.” Wait, really?! The Strictly Confidential alum has been seen with King Charles III and Prince William several times over the years. The Royals star was also involved in the same 2022 lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers as Meghan Markle‘s husband. But she’s apparently never actually crossed paths in person with the 39-year-old. And evidently not in that grassy field when he was just a teen!!

For the record, Sasha Walpole, who was King Charles’ former stable girl, has come forward as the alleged woman who took the young prince’s virginity. Meanwhile, Rupert Everett claimed Harry lied about the way things happened. So, who knows?! Harry has never confirmed the woman’s identity, but now we know who it definitely wasn’t! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

