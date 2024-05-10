Angelina Jolie Pushed Kids To 'Avoid' Brad Pitt, Claim Bodyguards In Disturbing Legal Filings!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal issues just took a new turn…

The exes have been locked in a contentious legal battle over their six kids and estate for years now. We’ve heard a lot about Brad’s alleged treatment of the family, but a new allegation takes aim at Angie.

In court docs filed in LA Superior Court and obtained by DailyMail.com on Thursday, former British SAS soldier Tony Webb, who worked security for Angelina from 2000 to 2020, claimed he and other employees were fired after being courted to testify in the family court case. Tony claimed that Angelina’s assistant Michael Vieira called him to try and dissuade two bodyguards contracted by Tony’s security company, SRS Global, from testifying in her custody battle with Brad. He alleged:

“During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case. Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying. I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees.”

Why would he want to stop them from testifying?

Webb says Michael reminded him of NDA contracts signed by the bodyguards:

“Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them.”

Yikes!

But the bodyguards didn’t care. They informed Tony of a spicy alleged conversation Angelina had with her children:

“One of the two individuals, Ross Foster, specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena. When Mr. Foster told me this, he also told me that if asked, he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

Damn…

This all points to the idea Angie was poisoning the well, getting the kids to hate their dad much as she did. Sounds kind of like parental alienation — an extremely controversial concept sometimes claimed by abusers to dismiss accusations which come directly from the kids.

The jury’s still out on the legitimacy of that claim, but what we DO know is that Angelina and Brad’s son Pax seems to have formed his own opinions. He had some pointed words for the Ocean’s 11 star last year, calling his estranged father a “world class a**hole” in a lengthy Instagram Story post:

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father’s Day, you f**king awful human being!!!”

Was that something Angie encouraged? Or what he came to on his own after the plane incident?

What are your thoughts on this latest legal update? Let us know in the comments down below.

