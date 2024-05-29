Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne DROPS Dad's Last Name Amid Custody Battle!

As their never-ending custody battle rages on, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter Vivienne is officially taking sides!

The 15-year-old’ formal legal name is Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Like all the Brangelina brood, their surname is a hyphenate of both parent. Legally. But apparently in her day-to-day, Vivienne has dropped her father’s last name! According to several reports, the teenager was simply listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which she and her mom helped produce. Whoa!

It’s unclear if she has legally changed her moniker or if this was just a stylistic decision. But it’s a very telling move either way!

Related: Is Angelina Jolie Dating Broadway Star Justin Levine?!

As Perezcious readers know, the exes have been battling over custody of their six children since they split in 2016. Most recently, a former security guard for the A-list family alleged in court docs that Angelina tried to drive a wedge between Brad and his kids, such as by allegedly telling them not to speak to the Bullet Train star during custody visits.

Meanwhile, the Maleficent lead has accused the actor of being “physically abusive” toward her during their relationship. This includes a 2016 plane incident in which he allegedly injured Angie and verbally abused his children. The situation remains a mess, and this name change certainly doesn’t seem to help Brad’s case…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]