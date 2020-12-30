Ant Anstead Got DUMPED! Confirms Divorce Was Christina's Decision In Raw Interview

Ant Anstead got real on Monday about his shocking divorce from HGTV reality star Christina Anstead.

In his first interview since the split, the former Wheeler Dealers host confirmed to People what fans have guessed this whole time: that his wife of less than two years was the one to dump him. Clearly still reeling from the breakup, which was announced in September via social media, the Brit told the publication:

“I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard … If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.”

Ouch!

Related: Kelly Clarkson Hints At Reason For Her Divorce In Meaningful Monologue

For those who may not know, the couple tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed a son Hudson London Anstead in September 2019. Of course, it was just a year later that the Flip or Flop personality posted a picture on Instagram of them walking on the beach as the sun set. She captioned the upload for followers:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

In his post about the sad news, the 41-year-old strongly hinted that the decision to separate wasn’t mutual. At the time, he wrote:

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Since then, the television host shared he’s been working on his mental and physical health, admitting that he joined an online “breakup recovery” course and faith-based retreat. He also now exercises daily and is focused on healthy eating, telling the outlet:

“Not only have I improved my mental health, I’ve actually made a real conscious decision to go and improve my physical health, as well. I mean, for the first time in my life, I’m actually now taking vitamins!”

Despite the difficult year, it seems Christina is also doing well. The 37-year-old real estate investor revealed on Monday via Insta that she got a brand new Rottweiler named Biggie. With a giant smile on her face as she cradled the pup, the momma of three penned alongside the adorable photo:

“Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love.”

AWWWW!

Well, we are glad to hear that Ant has pushed through the hard time and that he also seems to be in a better place. Are U shocked that Christina was the one to call it quits? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ant Anstead/Instagram]