Kelly Clarkson Hints At Reason For Her Divorce In Meaningful Monologue

Kelly Clarkson has said she won’t be “truly open” about her divorce for the sake of her children with Brandon Blackstock. But that still leaves room to drop a hint here and there…

We have some idea of the struggle this split has caused for the Breakaway singer — that she didn’t see it coming, and it led to an unfortunate legal battle with her father-in-law. On Tuesday, Kelly gave a bit more insight into her mindset about the breakup in a segment for her talk show.

In the clip, the American Idol winner reflected on 2020 (a year she described as a “dumpster fire“) by “finishing up phrases of gratitude.” In response to the prompt, “I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…,” Kelly revealed her most valuable lesson was learning about herself.

She began:

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself.”

The mother of two continued:

“I think you are that thing that my mom’s been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

Hmmm…

Could this be the reason for her divorce? She didn’t feel like her husband was striving to be the best version of himself? There’s also a suggestion of selfishness there, if Brandon wasn’t pursuing a “good common goal for everyone.”

Kelly elaborated:

“I don’t know, it’s been a really good lesson to learn that people, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means like, you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s okay. Everybody’s on a different learning curve, and everybody’s learning something different at different times. So, anyway, I think I learned that lesson.”

Ultimately, this seems like a pretty mature viewpoint — and it’s safe to say Kelly and her former manager-slash-husband-slash-producer are definitely on different paths now.

Elsewhere, The Voice judge commented on the division in the US in 2020, but her remarks about the new year seemed to ring true for her personal life, too. She said:

“I’m just happy we’re moving on, and everybody can move on, and — let’s figure stuff out. I think everybody’s felt so suppressed. … I’m very excited about 2021. I’m not fearful of it at all.”

We’re excited for this new chapter for Kelly, too!

