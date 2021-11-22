Little Boy From Viral 'Where We About To Eat At' Video Dead At 6: 'Come Back I Need You'

Antwain Fowler, the little boy who achieved worldwide viral fame for his funny and relatable “Where we about to eat at?” video, has passed away. He was just 6 years old.

Fowler’s viral moment, first captured by his mother back in 2019, was adorable and hilarious — a five-second clip of him asking the question we all have pondered at one time or another, as you can see (below):

And it clearly resonated with people: in the last two years, that clip has received 25 million views (!), and was subsequently shared and shown on other social media platforms worldwide. Sadly, Antwain was seriously ill for much of his young life. While an exact cause of death has yet to be revealed, the little boy had been battling a disease called autoimmune enteropathy, which prevented his body from absorbing nutrition, since at least 2015.

During that time, according to his mother, he had undergone roughly two dozen surgeries and spent way more time in a hospital bed than any child ever should. A GoFundMe page set up in Antwain’s name outlined more of his substantial health challenges throughout the last few years (below):

“Antwain has been hospitalized a countless number of times due to his poor health condition. Antwain has undergone over 25 surgeries. Like normal infants Antwain was unable to drink milk, or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood. The first four years of Antwain’s life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family.”

So awful.

The boy’s mother, China, confirmed the awful news of his death on Sunday via social media, posting several updates mourning the horrible loss of her adorable, funny son. In an initial post via Instagram, the grieving mother share her raw, heartbreaking emotions, writing in the caption (below):

“Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!”

Here is the full post, with her white-on-black text message lamenting the death of her beloved boy:

Just awful…

She shared a second post to that same account later in the morning, sharing how she had “tried hiding [Antwain] from the world” during his sickness, and adding:

“you were meant to be seen. My precious babyyyyy. god I just cannot believe it this is unbelievable man I’m tryin soooooo hard so so hard but I can’t dodge the feeling… God you really did a number on me I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this. A huge whole [sic] in my heart the strength I had left with you baby Still haven’t grasped the fact that you actually left me Baby come back I need you”

Here is that post, with China sharing a cute pic of the two of them during happier times:

Ugh.

A mother’s grief is just unimaginable… we are sending all our love to her but know that it can’t possibly be enough right now. Later on Sunday, China shared another update — this one to her personal Instagram page — again mourning her son’s passing in the most heartbreaking way:

So, so sad.

The aforementioned GoFundMe page set up in Antwain’s name has raised nearly $65,000 as of Monday morning; you can visit that page and support the grieving family HERE.

In the meantime, we are sending all of our love, and condolences, and prayers to China and the rest of Antwain’s friends, family, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

