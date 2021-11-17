Young Model Dead After She & Friend Were Dumped At Separate LA Hospitals By Unmarked Vehicle

The untimely and shocking death of model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has left her family desperate for answers.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Christy went out to party on Friday night with friends, which was apparently the last time anyone heard from her. At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, she was discovered outside of Southern California Hospital in Culver City, apparently drugged. Sadly, Giles was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the fundraiser’s statement, a video outside of the hospital captured Christy being dropped off by “three men” on the sidewalk, they claim:

“On Saturday November 13th Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged. Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene.”

How sad…

Related: Gabby Petito’s Mother Says She Didn’t See ‘Red Flags’ Of Brian Laundrie Abuse

Allegedly, the same vehicle, and possibly some of the same men, then traveled to another hospital across town, Kaiser Permanente in West LA to drop off her friend, designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, in a similar fashion.

Hilda is currently fighting for her life, though she “remains on life support with no brain activity” and “with little possibility of recovery.” Jan Cilliers, Christy’s husband who was in San Francisco at the time of the incident, told ABC7 that Hilda had “heroin in her system,” something he insists his wife and her friend would never take “voluntarily.” He told the outlet:

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”

He also told the outlet that this situation is “just so heartbreaking,” adding:

“People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I’ll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again.”

The LAPD told Eyewitness News that Christy’s case seems to be a possible overdose that turned fatal, but Jan doesn’t believe that theory. He suspects foul play based on evidence he’s been able to pull from his wife’s phone (as well as that alleged video).

While Cilliers was away at the time of this incident, he and his wife had shared their locations with each other for safety purposes. He also has access to her iCloud account, which he has used to obtain “all the messages [Giles] exchanged with anybody else that night.” According to him, the last text she sent was to Cabrales-Arzola at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, which read,“let’s get out of here” accentuated with “the wide eye emoji.”

Based on the information he’s seen, he doesn’t think Giles checked or answered any messages after that.

Another friend who began the night with Christy and Hilda but left before this ordeal began explained that the women started in Downtown LA. It was there that they met some men at a party before heading to a West LA apartment building. It’s unclear what happened between then and their arrival at the hospital.

Related: Father & Daughter Found Alive After Plane Crash — How Teen’s iPad Saved Their Lives

As shocking as this harrowing tale seems, the family claims it’s not a “unique” situation, adding:

“This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived.”

So heartbreaking. Giles’ loved ones concluded their fundraiser page by sharing:

“We appreciate any donations that will provide the resources needed in order to put a concrete case together to bring justice for both of these beautiful, innocent young women who are no longer with us. Moreover, to protect every other female out there who has been or could be grossly affected in a similar way.”

Wow… We’ll be thinking of them as they seek answers to this devastating loss, and, of course, Hilda is in our thoughts and prayers. To support their efforts, check out their GoFundMe page HERE.

[Image via Christy Giles/Instagram]