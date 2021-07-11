AWW! Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Amsterdam Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez!

Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are on their honeymoon!!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old singer popped on Instagram to share an update with fans on their intimate trip to Amsterdam following their surprise nuptials in May. She included several snapshots of nature and a couple of photos with Gomez, including one where the couple sat in an oversized pair of wooden clogs. How touristy of them, LOLz! Grande also captioned the post with a snail and waffle emoji, which are commonly associated with the Netherlands. You ch-ch-check out the artsy and sweet pictures (below):

LOVE it! Hopefully, they are enjoying as much homemade stroopwafel as possible! On her IG Story, the Victorious alum also posted footage from a swanky jazz club and cows grazing in the field while they were on a train. Take a look (below):

As you may know, Grande kept their year-long romance pretty private and only recently started sharing him with the public more. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the pair “felt like before they were married they couldn’t be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease.” The insider also added:

“They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever.”

It’s the first of many — that’s for sure! And we cannot wait to see where else the duo plans to hit up next! Reactions to their honeymoon images, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]