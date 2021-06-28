Ariana Grande Celebrates 28th Birthday With Kisses From Husband Dalton Gomez!

The cutest!

Ariana Grande rang in her 28th birthday over the weekend with new hubby Dalton Gomez by her side! Sharing an adorable video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the singer captioned a clip of the duo sharing a romantic kiss outside, writing:

“A bday baby”

She also added:

“Deeply thankful for so much love.”

From the looks of it, a lot of that love was coming from her real estate agent hottie! Wearing a white and green hat that read “Deep Funk and Divine Intervention,” Dalton stood behind the songwriter in the video, playing with a slinky before packing on the PDA! Ch-ch-check the sweet moment in a fan reposted vid (below)!

Adorbz!!

Just last week, a source told ET that ever since her marriage, the Victorious alum has been feeling “relaxed” and doesn’t worry about being “scrutinized in the media” anymore! We can totally tell how zen Ari has become and couldn’t be happier for her! As for how newlywed life is going, the insider didn’t hold back, elaborating:

“Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life. Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes.”

Fans can also expect to get even more glimpses into the star’s love life as she’s no longer concerned with hiding her private life. The confidant continued:

“Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn’t be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease. They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever.”

Wow! Considering their entire relationship spanned the course of the pandemic, it’s no surprise they’re eager to start traveling together!

Hopefully, the adventures that await will only prove just how meant to be the lovers are for each other… We’d hate to think this couple could fall in the footsteps of many other celebrity relationships that split because of COVID-19 restrictions lifting and lifestyles changing! Seeing as Ariana and Dalton grew so close in such a short period of time, we have hope they’re just at the start of their happily ever after…

