Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater's Relationship Has Grown 'Toxic' -- And 'Won't Last' After Wicked Promo Is Done

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been a controversial couple from the start… but they always seemed happy. Has that stolen joy all run out??

Fans have been squinting their eyes at the relationship for some time, wondering what was going on. Ari and Ethan haven’t had a public outing together for months, since they went to the theater in April. They’ve always been a private (or should we say secretive?) couple, but this was concerning. And then of course there was the kiss of death — Ari posed for a photo with BLACKPINK singer Rosé at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. Apparently fans believe she’s sort of a bad luck charm when it comes to relationships. It’s silly, but also… Well… Are these two another casualty??

An insider painted a pretty bleak picture of the relationship to DailyMail.com on Friday. Are they about to break up? Well, they apparently kind of already have… just not For Good, so to speak:

“Ariana and Ethan have been on and off for most of this year.”

On and off! Wow. We need details! And the first actually is about that Rosé pic, sort of — in that Ethan should have been in it! He was supposed to be Ariana’s plus-one to the event, per the source:

“He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they’d had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They’ve both been running hot and cold with each other.”

That definitely doesn’t sound like the hunky dory, who-cares-what-the-world-thinks couple they began as. They’re still together, says the insider… but just for now!

You know how some couples stay together for the kids? Well, not Ethan obviously. But some couples will just stay married until the kids grow up leave the house? Ethan and Ari’s baby is the Wicked franchise. And they’re going to put on a happy face to send that little baby out into the world:

“What they have going is more than a little toxic but they’re keeping it together for now. At least until after Wicked: For Good opens. After that it’s doubtful they’ll stay together. The relationship is unhealthy for both.”

“Unhealthy”? “A little toxic”? Inneresting… And this was a couple everyone thought was going to get married!

The source actually says that part was true, it’s just that the fairy tale ended:

“At one time they discussed marriage but that is no longer on the table. They fell head over heels in love when they first hooked up. But those days are over.”

Another insider had similar intel — though they were rather more dismissive of the whole affair:

“The infatuation has worn off, some of the novelty. So they’re having to decide what’s left. Maybe she sees something that goes beyond the crush. But if there’s nothing more than what there was, it won’t last.”

Damn. Are they implying it was just more magical when it was forbidden? Or maybe… just when it was new.

That’s a pretty harsh indictment of Ariana’s feelings, but a third source did say she’s focused on her career right now — the Eternal Sunshine tour, the Meet The Parents sequel, etc. — and not on Ethan:

“It is what it is, it is not over but it is not her priority right now.”

Wow. Well, good thing no one blew up their lives and threw away any long relationships and family units for this “crush”!

Anyway, Wicked: For Good opens in theaters nationwide on November 21!

[Image via Michelle Yeoh/Instagram/Universal/YouTube.]