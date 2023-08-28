Ariana Grande Complains Her Fans Have Been 'Bullying' Her For 10 Straight Years

Sometimes we guess Ariana Grande just has to drop the mask and tell her fans how she really feels!

To celebrate dropping a reissue of her classic 2013 album Yours Truly, the songstress took to TikTok to do a multi-part Q&A with fans.

During Part 2, one Arianator asked her about the original cover for the album, which for those who don’t know, looked like this:

ariana should have recreated the original cover of yours truly for the 10 year anniversary album pic.twitter.com/FSLdXuvkZq — K I T (@itiskit_) August 25, 2023

It was of course replaced with the one we all know and love:

What prompted the change initially, the fan wondered:

“Mother, what made you change the cover from this to the released one?”

She admitted:

“Well, it’s horrible.”

She clarified:

“It’s not horrible… It’s um… You were right. You guys got very angry when you saw it. I was very sad about that, and I changed it. But you were right!”

However, the singer used the answer as an opportunity to get something off her chest — it wasn’t just the album cover she’d been getting untold complaints about for the past decade:

“But you’re not always right. Your bullying has been consistent for the past ten years. So there’s that. You hated it, you were like, ‘This is f**king ugly, Mom, change it.’ So, I did.”

Wow, so passive aggressive! It’s clear gurl has a love-hate relationship with her children. LOLz! “Bullying” is not a subtle term.

In this case she gave in, but she hinted her Arianators’ behavior has caused her serious pain over the years! She blurted:

“Sometimes that works! Sometimes it leaves me with wounds that make me question everything I’ve done since. Just kidding.”

Uh huh. We’re thinking kidding on the square — when you’re being silly but you really mean it. We mean, the phrase “wounds that make me question everything” isn’t something she ad-libbed just to be funny, right?

Elsewhere in the Q&A she mentions she knows viewers are “very annoyed” about her makeup, too. So yeah, she’s definitely not happy with her fans rn. What do YOU think about all this, Perezcious readers??

Ch-ch-check out her answer for yourself at about the 0:43 second mark (below)!

Do YOU think Ariana’s fans have been too judgy to her? To others? Would you go so far as to call it “bullying”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

