Ariana Grande Drops Scooter Braun & Reveals She Got A Wicked-Themed Tat Amid Ethan Slater Romance Controversy

Ch-ch-changes! Scooter Braun is losing clients left and right.

The controversial music executive reportedly lost ANOTHER one of his biggest clients yesterday… Ariana Grande! That’s surely gotta burn. The news was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matthew Belloni on X (Twitter) on Monday. He wrote:

“NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager.”

NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. ???????? — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 21, 2023

Sources close to the situation later confirmed to Billboard that the rumors are indeed true. Grande has worked alongside SB since 2013, cranking out her first studio album, Yours Truly, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, in addition to many more in the time since.

Okay, there’s seriously gotta be something going on here, right? Just hours before the Ari news broke, Billboard also revealed that Demi Lovato had parted ways from the 42-year-old after signing with SB Projects back in 2019. She’s apparently already seeking new management, but sources say there’s no bad blood between them.

And we also can’t forget that Puck reported Justin Bieber was ditching Braun just last week! That rumor ended up not to be the case, though… At least for now.

This can’t all be a coincidence, right?

In other news, though, the Thank U, Next singer just added another tattoo to her growing collection! She sat down with Allure on Monday to discuss some big things she’s got planned — like new music and beauty products — and dished that she got a Wicked-themed ink in honor of her role as Glinda in the upcoming film. She explained of her decision:

“This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time. This is my most recent one. It’s Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Well we all know Grande had a great time filming the highly-anticipated musical… Some would maybe even say too good of a time! Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that the pop star’s controversial relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who reportedly “blindsided” his partner of 10 years with the newfound relationship, is “still progressing.” The source added that the Ghostin singer is “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out” with his now estranged wife, but things are ultimately still moving along.

Lots of wild developments! What do you make of it all, Perezcious readers? Do you smell something fishy with the Scooter Braun situation? Is Ari's new tattoo a nod to her controversial beau??

